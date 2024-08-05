Gaza death toll exceeds 39,600

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in the Gaza Strip that the occupying regime of Israel has committed 3 more massacres against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that 40 Palestinians were martyred and 71 people were injured in these attacks.

The number of Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023, has increased by 39,623 and 91,469 respectively.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Palestinian people are still missing and under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6186850