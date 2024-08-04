IRCS chief, Iraq’s interior min. discuss Arbaeen

Koolivand, who is the special representative of the president in Arbaeen Central Headquarters, exchanged view with the Iraqi minister of interior on the latest coordination of the two sides for facilitating Arbaeen pilgrimage and preserving the health of Iranian pilgrims heading for Iraq's Karbala.

During the meeting, a license was issued for flight of the helicopters of the Iranian Red Crescent Society over the Iraqi sky during the Arbaeen rituals.

Licensing for entry of ambulances of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to the Iraqi territory and also entry of the necessary medical equipment and medicines for offering quality medical and treatment services to the pilgrims were of the other issues discussed in the meeting.

