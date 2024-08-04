  1. Politics
IRCS chief, Iraq’s interior min. discuss Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pirhossein Koolivand met and held talks with Iraqi interior minister regarding the facilitation of Arbaeen travel.

Koolivand, who is the special representative of the president in Arbaeen Central Headquarters, exchanged view with the Iraqi minister of interior on the latest coordination of the two sides for facilitating Arbaeen pilgrimage and preserving the health of Iranian pilgrims heading for Iraq's Karbala.

During the meeting, a license was issued for flight of the helicopters of the Iranian Red Crescent Society over the Iraqi sky during the Arbaeen rituals.

Licensing for entry of ambulances of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to the Iraqi territory and also entry of the necessary medical equipment and medicines for offering quality medical and treatment services to the pilgrims were of the other issues discussed in the meeting.

