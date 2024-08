TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Arbaeen piligrims are heading for Karbala via Shalamcheh border crossing to attend the Arbaeen rituals in neighboring Iraq's Karbala.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).