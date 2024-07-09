Iran removes visa fees for Pakistani pilgrims of Arbaeen

The move comes in the beginning of the mourning months of Muharram and Safar and as Arbaeen rituals near when millions of Shia Muslims go a long walk to the holy shrine of Imam Hossain (AS), the third Shia Imam, in Karbala, Iraq.

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad and the country’s consulate generals in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi have decided to further expedite the issuance of visa for Pakistani pilgrims.

Iran however says that granting visas for twice entering Iran to Pakistani nationals is conditioned on having Iraqi visa.

The Iranian visa enables the Pakistani nationals to enter Iran two times 45 days since the issuance and stay 15 days in the country each time.

MNA/PR