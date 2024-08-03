  1. Video
Aug 3, 2024, 3:30 PM

VIDEO: Israel drone attack on vehicle on Damascus-Beirut road

VIDEO: Israel drone attack on vehicle on Damascus-Beirut road

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – News sources reported that an Israeli drone attacked a car on the Damascus-Beirut road.

Download 1 MB

News ID 218910

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed