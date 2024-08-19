Algeria ready to send troops to Gaza in support for Palestine

Reaffirming his country’s support for Palestine, the president vowed that Algeria would stand by the Palestinian people especially the besieged Gaza Strip.

The president of Algeria, who is again running for the presidential elections in this country, emphasized that Algeria is ready to send troops to help rebuild the Gaza Strip.

On the fourth day of his election campaign election, Tebboune said in a speech in Constantinople, in the northeast of Algeria, “We will never abandon Palestine, especially Gaza. I swear to the God Almighty that if the borders between Egypt and Gaza are reopened, we are ready to send troops and help rebuild the Gaza Strip.”

The Algerian president went on to say that his country is ready to send troops to Gaza as soon as the borders are reopened, adding that Algeria has promised to build three equipped hospitals in the Gaza Strip within 20 days.

He went on to say that his country is ready to send hundreds of physicians to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel's war in the Gaza Strip is unjust and massacring Palestinian people is shocking, he said, adding that the Zionist regime intends to destroy the cause of Palestine by massacring Palestinian people in Gaza, but Algeria will never accept this.

The Algerian Presidential Election will be held on September 07, 2024.

