Israeli regime crossed an important red line: Bagheri Kani

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the last 10 months, the Zionists have destroyed Gaza and now they have expanded their crimes to Beirut, Tehran, and Yemen, he said.

He added that if the terrorist criminals are not stopped, they will seriously endanger regional and international peace and security.

Jordanian Foreign Minister also supported the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in holding an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime.

The Foreign Minister of Jordan condemned the crime of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil and the violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

