Zionist regime to face harsh response for killing Fuad Shukr

On the occasion of the tragic martyrdom and assassination of the senior leader and head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, my dear brother Ismail Haniyeh, and his companions, “I extend my condolences on behalf of the Islamic resistance and the families of our martyrs.”

“I extend my condolences and blessings to the leadership of Hamas on the martyrdom of the esteemed leader, Ismail Haniyeh,” Nasrallah added.

The enemy’s main target was to assassinate the senior commander Fuad Shokr (Sayyed Mohsen), he said, adding, “I extend my deepest condolences and congratulations to all the families of the dear martyrs.”

What happened in Dahiye is an aggression rather than an assassination. Days before the aggression, the enemy propagated that the attack will be a “reaction” (to the incident in Majdal Shams), this narration is fully rejected,” Hezbollah chief underlined.

The aggression on Dahiyeh is part of the US-Israeli war on our region, he said, adding, "Israeli enemy is leading a great misleading and falsification campaign by accusing our martyr (Sayyed Mohsen) of being the “killer of children” in Majdal Shams."

The Israeli enemy was quick to make accusations without providing any evidence. “We have categorically denied any responsibility over what happened in Majdal Shams, our accurate internal probe confirms this conclusion.”

“We have enough courage to admit if it (Majdal Shams incident) was our mistake.”

‘Israel’ refuses to accept that what happened in Majdal Shams would be caused by an Israeli interceptor missile. Accusations that we are behind what happened in Majdal Shams are unjust and fully rejected, as they are aimed at acquitting the Israeli enemy.”

“We are in an open battle on all fronts, and we have entered a new phase,” he maintained.

Do they (the Israelis) really imagine that they would kill Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Iran would keep mum, he said, noting that the enemy must await the anger and revenge of the honorable people of this nation.

Assassination of the leaders doesn’t affect, experience shows that the resistance grows and thrives, he added.

