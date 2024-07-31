Iran vows ‘special ops’ to avenge Haniyeh assassination

"The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations—harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator," it wrote on X.

The statement came hours after Haniyeh was martyred in an airstrike in the Iranian capital.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Haniyeh was reelected head of Hamas Political Bureau in 2021 for a second consecutive term, slated to end in 2025.

His martyrdom came as Israel continued its devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 39,400 victims and injured over 91,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

The Hamas has said that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

Commenting on the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that an investigation into the details of this incident by the relevant institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a statement earlier today that avenging the martyrdom of Haniyah which happened on Iran's territory is a duty.

