Iran, Resistance not to let blood of Hamas leader go in vain

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his account on X on Wednesday: May God's mercy be upon the brave leader of the Palestinian Resistance, relentless fighter, wise mentor, protector of the dignity of the struggling Palestinian nation, and the guardian of Islamic values, the martyr of Al-Quds, Haj Ismail Haniyeh.

Ghalibaf expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, in Tehran early Wednesday.

The speaker also emphasized that the two nations of Iran and Palestine are grieving this great tragedy in each other's arms. "The Islamic country of Iran and the Resistance Front will not spare the blood of their martyred brother."

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred when their residence in Tehran was hit.

The IRGC underlined that the cause and dimensions of this incident are being investigated and its results will be announced later.

SD/IRN