President Pezeshkian swearing-in ceremony begins

In the inauguration ceremony in the parliament, Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.

More than 70 foreign delegates, including senior officials and secretary generals of regional and international bodies, attended the ceremony.

The official ceremony started at 4 p.m. Tehran local time.

As many as 600 foreign and Iranian journalists are at the parliament to cover the inauguration ceremony.

The new Iranian president has 15 day to introduce his cabinet to the parliament for a vote of confidence after the swearing-in ceremony.

This item is being updated....