Leader stresses coop. with Tajikistan on Persian language

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday morning.

Considering the main policy and priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be expanding relations with the countries of the region, especially countries that share the same language and have a common culture, history, and religion, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, "As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to sincerely cooperate with Tajikistan in various fields."

Appreciating the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian, the Leader termed the visit of the officials of the two countries to the respective states as a basis for the expansion of cooperation.

The Persian language is one of the important commonalities of Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, and more cooperation should be done to preserve and expand this language, he underlined.

Rahmon, for his part, stressed that his country seeks to expand relations with Iran and use the experiences and developments of the Islamic Republic in the fields of science, health, and industry.

The Tajik president is visiting Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

