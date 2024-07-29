UNESCO-registered city of Ecbatana sign of Iran rich culture

Iran’s Hegmataneh, also known as Ecbatana, has been officially recognized as the country’s 28th UNESCO World Heritage site. The decision was made during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently held in New Delhi.

The listing was approved after modifications suggested by ICOMOS and committee members from Qatar, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Turkey, Kenya, and Rwanda. The designation was altered from “Historic Center of Hamadan” to “Hegmataneh,” thus including it in the world heritage list.

Introduction to Hegmataneh

Hegmataneh, or Ecbatana, is an ancient site linked to the capital of the Medes and later used as a summer capital by the Achaemenids and Parthians. Significant finds at the site include a massive mud-brick defensive wall and a grid-pattern urban layout. Located under the Alvand branch of the Zagros Mountains, Hegmataneh has a continuous 3,000-year history and contains rare remains of Median culture from the 6th and 7th centuries BCE.

"The archaeological remains of ancient Hegmataneh are located in northwestern Iran. Continuously inhabited for nearly three millennia, Hegmataneh provides important and rare evidence of the Medes civilization in the 7th and 6th centuries BCE and later served as a summer capital of Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian rulers," according to World Heritage Centre website.

Hegmataneh is located in the suburban area of modern Hamadan, encompassing 50 acres of the city. This invaluable historical site holds great archaeological significance, with parts of it yet to be excavated.

The area contains historical remains dating back to the Medes, Achaemenid, Parthian, Sassanid, and various Islamic dynasties such as the Buyids. Most of the remains belong to the Parthian era. The site features a variety of Parthian urban architectural systems that are considered masterpieces of their time, showcasing the exceptional talent of their creators.

World Heritage Centre confirms Hegmataneh’s inscription

The World Heritage Centre confirmed Hegmataneh’s inscription on its website under a post titled New Inscribed Properties.

Hegmataneh, which is also known as Ecbatana both in Iran and in the world, becomes the 28th Iranian property on the World Heritage List.

Artifacts recovered from site, including the Achaemenid golden rhyton, are testaments to Iran’s ancient and glorious civilization.

UNESCO’s world heritage list includes a total of 1,222 properties, including cultural, natural or mixed items, around the world. The list was expanded this year by 23 items.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Iran

Iran’s other 27 UNESCO World Heritage sites include:

Chogha Zanbil

Persepolis

Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan

Takht-e Soleyman

Bam Cultural Landscape

Pasargadae

Soltaniyeh Dome

Bisotun Inscription

Armenian Monastic Ensembles

Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

Tabriz Historic Bazaar

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil

Persian Gardens

Jameh Mosque of Isfahan

Gonbad-e Qabus

Golestan Palace

Shahr-e Sukhteh (Burnt City)

Meymand Cultural Landscape

Shush

The Persian Qanat

Lut Desert

Historic City of Yazd

Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region

Hyrcanian Forests

Trans-Iranian Railway

Cultural Landscape of Uramanat

Historical caravanserais in Iran

Reported by Marzieh Rahmani