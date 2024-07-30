Kerman-Dubai direct flight to be launched

The Kerman-Dubai direct flight will be launched from 9th September for the first time.

There will be a twice-weekly service on Mondays and Thursdays from Dubai to Iran’s Southern Kerman Province.

With the launch of this flight, Kerman will be connected to 150 destinations across the world.

Also, Kerman finds the opportunity to participate in international exhibitions and economic activities and tourism will be promoted in this Province.

With Kerman destination appearing on Flydubai's flight board with chartered and scheduled flights, all travel agencies in Iran and the world can issue Kerman-Dubai tickets.

Flydubai carries out Kerman-Dubai flights by 185-seat Airbus with international safety standards.

