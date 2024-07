Iran secured a 3-1 victory over South Korea in the semi-finals, advancing to the final game for the first time in the history of the sporting event.

The final game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday between Iran and the winner of the match between Japan and the hosts, China.

The 28th edition of the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships is currently taking place in Chongqing, China from June 30 to July 6, 2024.

AMK/IRIB4273296