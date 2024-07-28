  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2024, 10:52 AM

Leader delivering speech at Pezeshkian endorsement ceremony

Leader delivering speech at Pezeshkian endorsement ceremony

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is delivering a speech at the endorsement ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story...

