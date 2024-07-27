Main obstacle to expansion of Europe relations with Iran

Considering the reaction of the Western countries to the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the new Iranian president, this issue should be taken into consideration that this government should not pin much hope on the West.

A few days left before the swearing-in ceremony of the head of the 14th government, the presidents, parliament speakers, deputies and other high-ranking officials of some countries have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

A member of the Presiding Board of the Iranian Parliament Mojtabi Yousefi has announced that 5 presidents and 10 parliament speakers will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian president-elect.

Yesterday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Ministry for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi in a press conference talked about the invitation of high-ranking officials of the countries in the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect and stated, “The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Iranian parliament on July 30 and the invitation letters have been signed by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is missioned to invite the leaders and high-ranking officials of the countries. As compared to the inauguration ceremony held for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in August 2021, the level of participation of foreign officials in the inauguration ceremony is very good.

Invitations have been made at the level of leaders, vice presidents, ministers and other high-ranking officials, and it is hoped that the swearing-in ceremony would have a good reflection.

Najafi went on to say that expert-level talks were held with the secretary of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Mr. Araghchi in the new Iranian government to share views with him in this regard.

Congratulatory messages to Iran’s president-elect

After the election of Mr. Pezeshkian as the head of the 14th government, heads and officials of many countries including Malaysia, Iraq, Armenia, Bahrain, Oman, Belarus, North Korea, South Korea, India, UAE, Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Venezuela, Pakistan, Turkey, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Brussels, Lebanon, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) congratulated him [Masoud Pezeshkian] on his victory in the Iran’s presidential election.

But among other European countries, only the spokesperson of the EU foreign policy chief, presidents of Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Bosnia and the deputy foreign minister of Italy have congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election win.

It is not yet clear which officials and at what level of the European Union will attend swearing-in ceremony and only it is reported that Chief of Staff of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora will likely participate in the inauguration ceremony.

The European Union has recently announced that it will not send a representative to the inauguration ceremony of Iranian president-elect Pezeshkian at the political level, and Enrique Mora's participation in the ceremony would only be in observing the diplomatic principles.

Therefore, it seems that the participation of "Enrique Mora" in the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Pezeshkian is only to observe diplomatic principles and also to maintain normal interactions with Iran.

US and Europe Reluctant to Expand Ties with Iran

The victory of Mr. Pezeshkian in Iran’s presidential election with a positive approach in negotiations to lift the sanctions, which was similar to the approach taken at the 11th and 12th governments, had created the expectation that the United States and European leaders will consider the promise of interacting with the new Iranian government as a good omen.

Even the recent article written by the Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian in English language newspaper "TEHRAN TIMES", which somehow addressed Westerners, did not follow any reaction from the Europeans’ side.

US pressures prevent Europe from expanding ties with Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani in a recent news conference on indifference of the Europe and US to the election of the new Iranian president said that the principle was to hold elections in Iran within a period of 50 days after the martyrdom of the president which was a very important issue for all small- and large countries in the world.

“Unfortunately, we are not witnessing the necessary dynamics in accordance with the existing capacities and potentials in relations between Iran and Europe,” the spokesman emphasized.

It is natural that Iran has placed special emphasis to strength its relations with the Europe in its foreign relation, he underlined.

The shrug-off relation or lack of use of the existing capacities is the outcome of the Europe’s miscalculations and exertion of pressure from the side of the United States, he said, adding, “If Europe acts independently in its relations with Iran, we will definitely see the improvement of relations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kana’ani pointed to the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said, “What is important to us is the responsible return of all members, including the United States, to the JCPOA. Iran is the only party that has adhered to all its obligations and commitments under JCPOA.”

