Iran's envoy rejects reports of Tehran-Yerevan arms deal

He lashed out at the unreliable media that have a history of publishing false information and biased analyses about the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ambassador termed the goals of publishing such news ‘to influence the development of friendly relations between Iran and countries of the region’ and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the establishment of peace, stability, and economic development in the Caucasus region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reacted to the media reports of a $500 million arms deal with Iran.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia dismissed the reports of a $500 million arms contract with Iran as fictitious and false.

Commenting on a report that claimed Armenia and Iran have allegedly signed a secret contract for the purchase of weapons worth 500 million USD, he said, "Fictitious, false publications do not deserve a response."

