The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia dismissed the reports of a $500 million arms contract with Iran as fictitious and false.

Aram Torosyan, Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, addressed Armenpress's inquiry on the matter.

Commenting on a report that claimed Armenia and Iran have allegedly signed a secret contract for the purchase of weapons worth 500 million USD, he said, "Fictitious, false publications do not deserve a response."

