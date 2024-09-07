Iran to collaborate with Armenia on $3 billion projects

Iran has planned collaboration with Armenia amounting to approximately $3 billion, said Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani while speaking about the existing potential for economic cooperation between the two countries and future planned projects.

"We have great potential for cooperation between our countries. The fields in which we already collaborate can serve as a strong foundation for the further development of commercial, political, and economic relations between Armenia and Iran," the Ambassador said, Armenpress reported.

He added that Iran has considerable experience in road construction, particularly in bridge construction, and in the construction sector in general.

"We are determined to utilize all available potential," said Sobhani, noting that Iran supports Armenia and we will continue to do so.

Iran's Ambassador expressed his belief that a very bright future awaits the relations between Yerevan and Tehran.

MP/PR