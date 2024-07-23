  1. World
At least 229 people killed in Ethiopia landslides

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – More than 200 people have been killed in two landslides in southern Ethiopia, authorities said.

The first landslide, triggered by heavy rains in a remote region of the Gofa zone, occurred on Monday and was followed by a second one that buried people who had gathered to help, state officials said on Tuesday.

At least 148 men and 81 women were killed after the disaster struck in the Kencho-Shacha locality in the Gofa Zone on Monday, the local Communications Affairs Department said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

The state has been battered by the short seasonal rains between April and May that caused flooding and mass displacement, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

