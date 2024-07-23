Death toll from landslide in southern Ethiopia rises to 55

Local officials said that 55 bodies, including those of women and children, have been found in the remote district.

The disaster struck just before noon local time, according to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Anadolu Agency reported.

Misikir Mitiku, a local official, told Fana that rescuers are also among the victims, as some went missing during search and rescue efforts.

Following the deadly landslide, Gofa Governor Dagmawi Ayele issued a statement emphasizing the need for the community to be better equipped to deal with such disasters in the future.

"The community from now on should be equipped and be ready to guard itself from such disasters, as the area is the most vulnerable," Ayele said.

He also noted that search and rescue efforts are ongoing and that the full impact of the landslide has yet to be fully assessed.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia are recurrent during the rainy season, which runs from June to August, contributing to the unpredictability and danger of such events.

