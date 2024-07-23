At least 146 people killed in Ethiopia landslides: report

The death toll from a landslide in southern Ethiopia's Gofa district climbed to 146, a local government official confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement released this morning, it was noted that the death toll might soar as search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The mishap, which claimed the lives of many, including women and children, occurred in the remote district, Anadolu news agency reported.

The disaster struck just before noon local time, according to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

"Ninety-six men and fifty women, including children, were lost due to the mishap," said the Zonal government representative and disaster committee lead, Habtamu Fetena.

Another local official, Misikir Mitiku, told Fana that rescuers are also among the victims, with some going missing during search and rescue efforts.

Following the deadly landslide, Gofa Governor Dagmawi Ayele issued a statement emphasizing the need for the community to be better equipped to deal with such disasters in the future.

"The community from now on should be equipped and be ready to guard itself from such disasters, as the area is the most vulnerable," Ayele said.

He also noted that search and rescue efforts are ongoing and that the full impact of the landslide has yet to be fully assessed.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia are recurrent during the rainy season, which runs from June to August, contributing to the unpredictability and danger of such events.

