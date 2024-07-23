A Persian leopard spotted in Fars prov.'s Bamou National Park

Director of the Public Relations Office of the Department of Environment in Fars province Golafarin Zare’ said that park rangers, while patrolling the protection area, managed to catch an image of a leopard at the park.

As the third protected national park after Golestan and Urmia parklands, she added that Bamou National Park is considered as one of the four natural protected areas in Fars province.

She pointed out that Bemou National Park is one of the important protected areas and habitats in Fars province.

The park’s vegetation has created a suitable environment for the population of gazelles, rams, ewes, and goats. There are other types of animals such as leopards, panthers, wolves, hyenas, forest cats, jackals, and fox. There are birds such as partridge, dull-yellow partridge, and golden eagle. There are flocks of partridges near the springs and other parts of the park.

