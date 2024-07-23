  1. Iran
Jul 23, 2024, 6:18 PM

A Persian leopard spotted in Fars prov.'s Bamou National Park

A Persian leopard spotted in Fars prov.'s Bamou National Park

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – An official at the Department of the Environment of Fars province said that a leopard had been caught on camera by a park ranger in Bamou National Park in the northern part of Fars province.

Director of the Public Relations Office of the Department of Environment in Fars province Golafarin Zare’ said that park rangers, while patrolling the protection area, managed to catch an image of a leopard at the park. 

As the third protected national park after Golestan and Urmia parklands, she added that Bamou National Park is considered as one of the four natural protected areas in Fars province.

She pointed out that Bemou National Park is one of the important protected areas and habitats in Fars province.

The park’s vegetation has created a suitable environment for the population of gazelles, rams, ewes, and goats. There are other types of animals such as leopards, panthers, wolves, hyenas, forest cats, jackals, and fox. There are birds such as partridge, dull-yellow partridge, and golden eagle. There are flocks of partridges near the springs and other parts of the park.

MA/6172764

News ID 218276
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News