Ansarullah denounces Khan Younis massacre, promises to avenge

The movement made the remarks on Monday after the Israeli military slaughtered at least 70 people and wounded more than 200 others in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The bloodshed targeted the city’s eastern quarters, which the military had declared as a safe zone, and came within minutes of its ordering the Palestinian residents there to evacuate.

“Yemen will remain committed in solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, from a moral and religious responsibility and the Islamic and humanitarian duty,” Ansarullah’s Political Bureau said in the statement.

“The Yemeni forces will continue with escalation after escalation to avenge the Palestinian blood,” it asserted.

According to PressTV, the forces have been targeting the occupied Palestinian territories as well as Israeli ships and vessels affiliated with the occupying regime since October 7, when Tel Aviv began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

They have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.

Ansarullah denounced the Israeli bloodletting in Gaza as “the crime of the century and the Holocaust of our time.”

It reminded that the atrocities were being carried out with all-out support on the part of the United States, the regime’s biggest ally.

“America has supported, encouraged, and participated in all the crimes of the Zionist enemy, with money, weapons, and political positions.”

The Yemeni group concluded the statement by urging the international community to exert continuous pressure on the regime and its supporters to help stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

