Iran acting FM expresses solidarity with Yemenis

During a phone call with the spokesman and chief negotiator of Yemen's national salvation government, Mohammad Abdul Salam, late on Monday, Bagheri Kani denounced the recent Israeli attacks on civilian facilities at Yemen's Hudaydah port.

The two officials shared their views on the actions of the Tel Aviv regime and emphasized the importance of discussing and consulting on the latest developments in the region.

Bagheri Kani commended the resistance of the people of Gaza and the support of the Palestinian cause by the Yemeni people.

He also described Operation True Promise by the Islamic Republic as having brought significant strategic setbacks to the Zionists over the past nine months.

Furthermore, the top Iranian diplomat praised the Yemeni leadership, fighters, and resilient Yemeni nation for their historic support of the oppressed Palestinians, which is a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah.

