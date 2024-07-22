US responsibly returning to JCPOA important for Iran

Kanaani stressed that the political figures in the US government are not important to the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that what is crucial is the hostile policy the US has had against Iran for decades, and a change in the US policy and approach towards Iran could improve relations.

Iran has emphasized the importance of the US returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) responsibly, he said, adding that Iran has fulfilled all its commitments and expects the other parties to do the same.

Additionally, Iran opposes the use of human rights as a political tool against independent countries, emphasizing its commitment to human rights and compliance with international laws, Kanaani concluded.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is interested in using the capacity of Iranians residing abroad, as well as domestic and foreign media outlets, as a tool for public diplomacy, Kanaani stated during his weekly press conference on Monday.

He emphasized that through public diplomacy, Iran has successfully elevated the issue of Palestine to become one of the most crucial human rights and humanitarian concerns on the global stage.

Additionally, Kanaani pointed out that Iran has effectively utilized regional and international platforms to articulate its support for Palestine.

Unfortunately, the Zionist regime continues its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank with the support of the US and some Western governments, he said, adding that the Israeli regime is the source of instability and insecurity in the region.

He emphasized that the US has a serious responsibility for the actions of the Zionist regime and must prevent the escalation of the crisis in the region.

