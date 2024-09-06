Millions take to Yemen streets to slam Israeli heinous crimes

Yemen on Friday witnessed over 70 mass demonstrations in the provinces of Sa’ada, Raymah, and Ma’rib, as well as in multiple districts of Amran, Ibb, Taiz, Hajjah, Dhamar, and al-Jawf.

The participants waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags, and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance, as part of the ongoing weekly protests.

This week's rallies took place under the slogan, "The Birth of the Prophet of Guidance... A Call to Support Gaza and Al-Aqsa," as they coincide with the upcoming birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Protestors in the capital Sana'a issued a statement, slamming the Israeli regime for its "crime of the century" in Gaza and also the regime's Western supporters.

The Yemeni people, stressed the statement, will continue their million-man marches until Gaza's victory. The statement also stressed that the Yemeni nation will remain steadfast in its principled support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The number of mass pro-Palestine demonstrations is expected to surge to 363 across the capital and various Yemeni provinces, Al Mayadeen reported.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, at least 40,878 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed and 94,454 people wounded in the war.

On Thursday, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blasted certain Arab regimes over sitting idly by whilst Israel presses ahead with its brutalities against the oppressed Palestinian nations and desecrates the holy Muslim book of Qur’an in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Arab countries are simply watching the Zionist regime's crimes against Palestinians, arson attacks on mosques and desecration of copies of Holy Qur’an without taking a clear stance in this regard,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

