Tehran rejects allegation of interference in US Election

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected the claim made by US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland about increasing efforts by some countries, including Iran, to interfere in the US presidential election.

Speaking at the Election Threats Task Force convening, Garland accused Iran of "aggressive" actions aimed at influencing the outcome of the election. “We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle,” Garland alleged, citing intelligence reports.

In response, Kanaani rejected the “hackneyed, baseless and biased” allegations, saying such accusations pursue domestic political objectives in the US.

He also reminded the American officials that they cannot heal the rifts and settle their country’s internal problems, which have structural, political and social roots, by pinning the blame on others and leveling accusations against the foreign countries.

“The US government, which spearheads illegal interference in the internal affairs of the other independent states and has a litany of such destructive measures on its record, cannot attribute its domestic problems and crises to the other countries by making accusations against them or cover up the dark record of its extrajudicial actions and interference in the internal affairs of the independent states,” he added.

Last month, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the “unsubstantiated” allegations of efforts to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

The Iranian UN mission dismissed a statement issued by three US federal intelligence agencies that has accused Tehran of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election and targeting political campaigns and American public with cyber and influence operations.

The joint statement from the FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had alleged that the measures Iran is taking to "stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions" have increased because Iran "perceives this year's elections to be particularly consequential" for its domestic policies.

“Such allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the US presidential election,” the Iranian mission in New York said.

MNA/