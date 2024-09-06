Lavrov notes Turkey’s serious intentions to join BRICS

"I assume that when a government says that they are making a specific step, it is backed by serious intentions," the minister said in an interview with RBC when asked to comment on Turkey’s plans to become a member of the group, TASS reported.

At BRICS, there are no rules forbidding members of certain organizations from having ties with the grouping, Russia’s top diplomat added. He referred to Turkey’s NATO membership and EU candidate status that has been on the books for long.

"The main thing for full-fledged members and countries developing various forms of cooperation with BRCIS is to share common values that are different from the ones the European Union has been defending in Ukraine," he underscored.

"All BRICS members stand ready to comply with provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnection. Not on an optional or random basis. For this is what constitutes multipolarity," Lavrov concluded.

MNA/PR