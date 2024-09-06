Iran, Qatar sign MoU on developing Bandar-e Dayyer

A joint meeting of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran and Mwani Qatar on finalizing MoU in developing Bandar-e Dayyer was held on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran for International Agreements Office Teymour Bashir Gonbadi and Head of Mwani Qatar for commercial affairs Jabor Al-Sulaiti through video conference.

The governor of Bushehr had earlier announced that due to the proximity of Bandar-e Dayyer to Al Ruwais port in Qatar and the economic interactions between Bushehr province and Qatar, today the two sides are eager to expand economic relations in this region.

MNA/IRN