UN chief condemns Israeli attack on Al-Tabin school in Gaza

"The secretary-general condemns the continued loss of life in Gaza, including women and children, as we witness yet another devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Tabin school in Gaza City, sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinian families, with scores of fatalities, amidst continued horror, displacement, and suffering in Gaza," Xinhua reported, citing Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

Guterres was dismayed to see that the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2735 remain unimplemented, Haq said.

Haq noted that the UN chief welcomed the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, and urged both sides to rejoin negotiations and conclude the ceasefire and hostages release deal.

"The secretary-general reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages," and "underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza," said the spokesman.

Guterres also underlined that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack, must be upheld at all times, said Haq.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Tabin school in central Gaza City early Saturday, Palestinian medical and security sources said.

