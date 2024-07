A vehicle was targeted in the wooded areas around "Burj al-Muluk" village in the south of Lebanon on Saturday.

Arabic Sky News channel also reported that several people were injured in the drone attack.

The Israeli regime has been waging sporadic attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, when it started a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The aggressor regime's attacks have sparked a firefight with Hezbollah.

