Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates malaysia on National Day

In his congratulatory message on the National Day of Malaysia to the King of this country, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Iranian President assured that the brotherly relations between Iran and Malaysia will continue to strengthen and unite the Islamic Ummah.

In his congratulatory message to Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Pezeshkian assured that in the light of the common Islamic, cultural, economic, and political ties between the two countries, friendly relations will continue to strengthen in line with the interests of both countries and he Islamic Ummah.

