  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2024, 10:55 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates malaysia on National Day

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates malaysia on National Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) –Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the National Day of Malaysia to the King, Prime Minister, and people of this country.

In his congratulatory message on the National Day of Malaysia to the King of this country, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Iranian President assured that the brotherly relations between Iran and Malaysia will continue to strengthen and unite the Islamic Ummah.

In his congratulatory message to Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Pezeshkian assured that in the light of the common Islamic, cultural, economic, and political ties between the two countries, friendly relations will continue to strengthen in line with the interests of both countries and he Islamic Ummah.

SD/5142493

News ID 220436

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News