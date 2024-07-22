Iran pursuing release of pilgrim jailed in Saudi Arabia

In a meeting with the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, on Sunday, Alireza Mahmoudi followed up on the case of imprisoned Iranian national Mohammad Khazaee in Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the completion of the Hajj ceremony and the return of all pilgrims, he called for Khazaee's release.

Khazaee was arrested on June 19 during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

During this year's Hajj pilgrimage, some Iranian pilgrims were detained by the Saudi Arabian Intelligence Service, and one of them is still held in custody.

