World leaders react to deadly Trump rally shooting

The shooting, which took place at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, led to the death of two, one bystander and the gunman, and left two other spectators critically wounded.

Following the shooting, leaders from the West spoke out against political violence in Western society, condemning such “unacceptable” acts.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies,” adding that he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the Trump election rally.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” Australia’s Anthony Albanese said, voicing concern over the shooting. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed such views, writing “no country should encounter such political violence.”

“[We] must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from the Trump rally shooting, hoping that “in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence.”

Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei blamed the shooting on the “international left”. “In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda.”

However, the shooting at the rally was condemned by the left, as well.

Such acts “must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue,” Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

Also, Costa Rica’s presidency condemned “this unacceptable act”. “As a leader in democracy and peace, we reject all forms of violence.”

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric also condemned the shooting. “Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together. We must all reject it.”

“Violence has no place in politics and democracies,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Meanwhile, Trump is said to be in good health having been released from the hospital after the suspected assassination attempt left him slightly wounded after a shot that grazed his ear.

The gunman, who authorities said was a young man from Pennsylvania, was shot dead at the scene by snipers after shooting five bullets with his rifle toward Trump from the rooftop of a building way across from the rally.

The FBI special agent in charge of security, Kevin Rojek, said the shooting was being investigated as a failed assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

SD/PressTV