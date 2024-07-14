Xi expresses concern over assassination attempt on Trump

"China is concerned about the shooting incident of former President Trump. President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathy for former President Trump," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate’s blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

Hours after the incident, the FBI said it identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported early on Sunday.

Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured.

SD/PR