Iran security forces detain Kerman terror attack plotter

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence released a statement on Saturday detailing its forces achievements in preserving the country's security.

In the statement, the ministry said that, one of the most important recent achievements of the ministry was the gaining access to and transfer of one of the main terrorist elements who led a terrorist team that carried out the terrorist bombings in Kerman by the name of 'Abdullah Quetta' after guiding him to inside the country.

"The information obtained from this terrorist played a significant role in finding out about many Takfiri conspiracies, identifying other main elements and their hideouts in the region, and that information is still being used," the statement added.

The Kerman Province prosecutor general Mehdi Bakhshi said on June 19 that 48 Iranian and foreign nationals had been detained after the January deadly attack, 11 of whom are still kept in jail.

As many as 96 people became martyred in two bombings in Kerman early this year.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for two explosions.

MNA