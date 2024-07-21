Iran intel. min. hails security achievements in Raeisi admin.

The Ministry of Intelligence witnessed the widespread presence of the terrorist groups, with their destructive measures leveled against the people and infrastructures of the country, that were arrested by the intelligence forces of the ministry, Esmaeil Khatib emphasized.

The minister pointed out the intelligence forces of the ministry managed to arrest the ISIL elements in every part of the country.

Speaking at the last session of the Cabinet meeting during the 13th government on Sunday, Khatib pointed out that the security and intelligence organizations in the country established very good cooperation and collaboration with each other during the administration of President Ebrahim Raeisi, the results of which were witnessed in the northwest and southeast parts of the country.

The destructive moves of the terrorist groups leveled against the country were fully dismantled and their elements were arrested in every part of the country, the minister added.

Given the cessation of war in Syria and malicious activities of Takfiri and ISIL terrorist groups in Syria, “we witnessed the presence of ISIL elements from nationals of the different countries in Iran who were arrested by the intelligence forces of the country during the current administration," Iran's minister of intelligence noted.

MNA