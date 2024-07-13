  1. World
Over 70 civilians killed in op. to target Qassam commander

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime's army has admitted to killing over 70 civilians in an operation to target Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas movement's military wing in Gaza on Saturday.

The Israeli military said that it was not sure that Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, were hit in a deadly operation it carried out on Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

Those two top Qassam commander were the target of heavy bombardment the regime carried out in the southern Gaza Strip this morning, the regime's army said.

According to the Times of Israeli, the health ministry in Gaza said that at least 71 were killed and 289 were wounded in the strike.

The regime's media further cited the military as saying that it is still waiting for intelligence to confirm that Deif and Salameh were killed in the strike.

