What is going on in Israeli jails?

The horrible situation of Palestinians who were recently released from the prisons of the Zionist regime raises serious questions about the Israeli jails and the way that the Zionists treat the Palestinian prisoners.

The footage of the Palestinian boxer, Muazzam Khalil Abayat, who was released from an Israeli jail last week, has shocked everyone.

"My brothers are dying in the Negev jail. Three thousand prisoners. They beat us every night. They don't give us food. There is no bathroom," he said in a video.

In another video, Abayat shows the scars left on his body from torture and compares Israel's Negev prison to the infamous American Guantanamo prison.

"My detention was cruel. They beat the prisoners. They kill the prisoners. They beat us with metal rods and chains and used all kinds of torture."

The most severe forms of torture are practiced there, he said, adding that the Negev prison is isolated from the world in the most distant part of occupied Palestine

