All Iran-Russia transactions done without dollars; Ghalibaf

There are deep relations between Iran and Russia, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Russian Russia Today Chanel.

"Iran and Russia have common interests as well as common enemies. In the Eurasian region, we can see that Iran and Russia are two important countries," he noted.

During my previous trip to Russia, I delivered the written message of the Leader of my country, Ayatollah Khamenei, to Mr. Putin, Ghalibaf said, adding, "We have a kind of long-term agreement between the two countries that is very comprehensive. This agreement covers various social, cultural, political, security and defense fields."

Referring to the incorrect and wrong methods that the US has taken in relation to its unilateralism, he also added, "BRICS has provided us with a very important opportunity. Regarding dollarization, all transactions between Iran and Russia are done without dollars."

NATO has also created an environment that has led to the creation of organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. These organizations and institutions are growing rapidly and even the war between Russia and Ukraine is rooted in wrong American policies, he underlined.



