Barzani calls for all-out expansion of ties, coop. with Iran

Barzani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday night.

During the phone call, Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s and its people’s readiness and intention to bolster long-standing friendly relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, based on respect, mutual interest, and a good neighborhood which could bring prosperity for both nations.

He also said he was certain that under Pezeshkian’s administration, the bilateral relations and friendship between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region would be deepened.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

MP/6163653