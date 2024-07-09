Iran self-sufficient in producing advanced maritime equipment

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on an inspection visit to the exhibition of scientific and technical achievements of the Iranian army navy in Kerman province where he also stated that the exhibition is a result of the efforts of universities, knowledge-based companies, and the army's navy.

He added that what the Navy needs in the field of logistics for oceangoing missions has been displayed in this exhibition which are produced by domestic experts.

We have achieved what is needed in seafaring which was the result of cooperating with the experts in various sectors to carry out the oceanic missions powerfully, General Mousavi said.

He continued that Iran's armed forces are progressing in all fields constantly and continuously.

SD/6162077