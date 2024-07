The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Rossini Drive near Gratiot. Police confirm multiple people are in surgery.

Detroit Police and Michigan State Police are on the scene working to determine what happened. MSP is assisting DPD's investigation through the Homicide Task Force.

Sources tell FOX 2 that two people were killed; a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Nineteen others were hurt in the shooting.

MNA