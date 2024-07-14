  1. World
Shooting kills 3 people including child in car in Alabama

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Three people including a young child were killed when their car was targeted with multiple gunshots outside a residence in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post that a triple homicide investigation was underway in the 3400 Block of 27th Street North.

The police said officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a report of a vehicle accident at the scene of a shooting, WBRC-TV reported.

A man, a woman, and a small child in the car all suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The car at the front yard of a residence had numerous bullet holes.

