Jul 6, 2024, 11:11 PM

Thousands rally against Netanyahu in occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Anti-Netanyahu government protesters marched in different cities across the occupied Palestinian lands on Saturday to call for a deal with Hamas movement to release the war prisoners.

Thousands of residents of the occupied Palestinian territories (Israel) once again called for Netanyahu's resignation from power by holding massive demonstrations and emphasized the need to reach an agreement for the release of prisoners in Gaza.

Almog Meir Jan, a war prisoner who was rescued by Israeli regime security forces from Gaza in a deadly operation last month told local Israeli regime's media that a deal to free the remaining captives is crucial so mothers can hug their children, “like I can hug my mother now.” 

MNA

    • JEFF US 05:50 - 2024/07/07
      0 0
      Reply
      Dead to criminal Zionist izrahelli, and some of So-Called Arab Leaders.

