Israeli military confirms attack on ‘humanitarian area’

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The Israeli military has confirmed that its aircraft attacked a humanitarian area near civilian population shelters.

The Zionists claimed that they carried out the airstrike because a Hamas launcher was placed inside the location in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“Before the attack, many efforts were made to reduce the chance of harming civilians,” the military claimed in a post on social media, without confirming whether the attacked had, in fact, harmed innocent people, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

