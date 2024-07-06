  1. World
Tornadoes kill 5, injure 83 in eastern China: Report

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Five people were confirmed dead after tornadoes struck a city in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, a local media reports on Saturday.

Tornadoes struck parts of the city of Heze on Friday afternoon, including the counties of Dongming and Juancheng, injuring 88 people. That includes five who were later confirmed dead, according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency.

Authorities said that 2,820 houses, 48 power supply lines and over 4,000 hectares of crops were damaged. Communication, power and water supplies have since been restored, state media said, ABC News reported.

Tornadoes are usually seen in China's southern and coastal provinces such as Guangdong and Jiangsu, according to China Weather News, run by the China Meteorological Administration.

