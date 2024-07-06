According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have delivered strikes on personnel from four Ukrainian brigades over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

According to the military agency, strikes were delivered near Volchansk, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

"Five attacks by the formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade and the East special-op team have been thwarted over the past 24 hours," it said in a statement.

Russian air defense systems have shot down three Storm Shadow missiles, a HARM missile and three HIMARS shells, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 650 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

The military agency added that Ukrainian losses also include 12 motor vehicles, seven howitzers, a counter-battery warfare station and seven field munitions depots.

